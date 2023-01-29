Maine Black Bears got a shut out against Providence

Maine Black Bears picked up a decisive home win against Providence. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lynden Breen . Thomas Freel and Luke Antonacci assisted.

Donavan Villeneuve-Houle increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lynden Breen and Thomas Freel.

In the end the 3-0 came from Didrik Henbrant who increased the Black Bears' lead, assisted by Ben Poisson and David Breazeale , with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

On Friday, the Black Bears will host BU at 6 p.m. CST and the Friars will host BU at 6 p.m. CST.