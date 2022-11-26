Maine Black Bears ends five-loss run

The game between Maine Black Bears and American International finished 5-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Maine after five straight defeats.

The Black Bears took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Nolan Renwick. Felix Trudeau and David Breazeale assisted.

The Yellowjackets' Julius Janhonen tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Dustin Manz and Blake Bennett.

The Black Bears scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Luke Antonacci increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period, assisted by Didrik Henbrant and Michael Mancinelli.

Next up:

The Black Bears travels to Vermont Catamounts on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Bentley at home on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST.