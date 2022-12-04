SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Maine Black Bears continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Maine Black Bears gets things going. On Saturday, it played Vermont Catamounts and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Maine walked away with 5-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 07:10 PM
Next up:

The Catamounts hosts Dartmouth on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST. The Black Bears visits Canisius to play the Golden Griffins on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.