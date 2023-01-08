Maine Black Bears beats in overtime the Alaska-Anchorage players

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Maine Black Bears come away with the close win over the Alaska-Anchorage players at home on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Maine's Cole Hanson scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Luke Antonacci . David Breazeale and Cole Hanson assisted.

The Alaska-Anchorage players tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ben Almquist struck.

The Alaska-Anchorage players took the lead with another goal from Ben Almquist late in the first, assisted by William Gilson and Maximilion Helgeson .

The Black Bears tied the score 2-2 early in the second period when Michael Mancinelli found the back of the net, assisted by Aiden Carney and Reid Pabich .

Ben Poisson took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Samuel Duerr and Nolan Renwick .

Jarred White tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Caleb Hite . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:40 before Cole Hanson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ben Poisson.

The Black Bears has now racked up four straight home wins.

Next games:

The Black Bears plays Umass Lowell away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Alaska-Anchorage players will face Alaska at home on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.