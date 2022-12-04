Maine Black Bears beat Vermont Catamounts

Maine Black Bears won its road game against Vermont Catamounts on Friday, ending 3-1.

The hosting Catamounts took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Eric Gotz . Andrei Buyalsky assisted.

The Black Bears tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Reid Pabich scored, assisted by Grayson Arnott and Jakub Sirota .

The Black Bears made it 2-1 midway through when Donavan Villeneuve-Houle beat the goalie, assisted by Brandon Holt and Michael Mancinelli .

The Black Bears increased the lead to 3-1 with two seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Cole Hanson .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.