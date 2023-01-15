Maine Black Bears beat Massachusetts-Lowell

Maine Black Bears won its home game against Massachusetts-Lowell on Saturday, ending 5-3.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from David Breazeale . Luke Antonacci and Michael Mancinelli assisted.

The Black Bears' Brandon Holt increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Luke Antonacci and Ben Poisson .

The Black Bears' Aiden Carney increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Felix Trudeau and Justin Michaelian .

The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first when Brian Chambers scored, assisted by Ben Meehan and Carl Berglund .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Black Bears.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 5-3 with 11 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ben Poisson.

Both teams were called for six penalties.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Black Bears hosting the Terriers at 6 p.m. CST and the River Hawks visiting the Wildcats at 6:15 p.m. CST.