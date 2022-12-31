Lindenwood Lions secure much-needed win
The Lindenwood Lions have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over Vermont Catamounts, things are looking brighter.
The Lindenwood Lions have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over Vermont Catamounts, things are looking brighter.
Next games:
The Catamounts hosts Yale on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST. The Lions host UND to play the Fighting Hawks on Friday at 7:07 p.m. CST.