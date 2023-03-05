Kiefiuk scores 2 in Massachusetts' win over Maine Black Bears

Massachusetts bested hosting Maine Black Bears 4-3 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cal Kiefiuk . Reed Lebster assisted.

The Minutemen's Cal Kiefiuk increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Reed Lebster.

Scott Morrow scored early into the second period, assisted by Reed Lebster and Ryan Ufko .

Halfway through, Nolan Renwick scored a goal, assisted by Ben Poisson and Jakub Sirota , making the score 3-1.

The Black Bears narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Ben Poisson netted one, assisted by David Breazeale and Thomas Freel .

Lucas Mercuri increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Aaron Bohlinger and Scott Morrow.

Jakub Sirota narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Lynden Breen and Donavan Villeneuve-Houle.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday, with the Black Bears hosting Vermont at 6 p.m. CST, and the Minutemen visiting BC at 6 p.m. CST.