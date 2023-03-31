'I would've said you're crazy': Minnesotan Jake Sondreal commits to Boston College

DUBUQUE, Iowa — "When I was playing high school hockey, I would've said you're crazy. There's no way I'm moving that far away," said Jake Sondreal on his recent decision to commit to Boston College.

It's actually quite rare to see Minnesotans competing for the Eagles, as they tend to recruit mostly from states like Massachusetts and New York. In fact, there were only two skaters from Minnesota on the roster in 2022-23; Mitch Andres of Brainerd (who recently announced his transfer to Robert Morris) and Will Traeger of Mendota Heights.

"This year, I've grown up a lot and I've been able to be a couple hours away from my parents and become much more independent and I think that's been a huge factor in why I was able to make the decision to go out east," said the 19-year-old forward who currently competes for the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL.

So although committing to play Division I hockey for a program in Hockey East wasn't something he originally envisioned when he was younger, it's a path that he is excited and proud to take in the future.

I’m proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Boston College. I would like to take the time to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and anyone who has helped me get to where I am today! #GoEagles🦅 pic.twitter.com/q1QKKmF5Tx — Jake Sondreal (@Jsondy16) March 27, 2023

Growing up in Woodbury, Minnesota, Sondreal didn't actually come from a hockey family. Both of his parents played basketball, so it was outside influences that ended up inspiring his passion for the game. One of his neighbors got him to play street hockey, and his babysitter as a child just so happened to be Kristi King, who played Division I at Maine and Bemidji State and currently coaches at The Blake School.

Jake and his twin brother, Zach, then both got into hockey and competed for the Woodbury Youth Association and eventually enrolled at Cretin-Derham Hall for high school. Over three varsity seasons, Jake earned 94 points and was posting over a point per game pace in all of his years for the Raiders. Jake and Zach were both captains of the team during their senior seasons.

The twin brothers ended up going their separate ways after high school, as Zach joined the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL and Jake joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, a team that drafted him a few years prior.

Sondreal has done a great job adjusting to the speed and skill of the USHL as he already has 11 goals and 23 assists over his rookie season in junior hockey. With his 34 points, that slots him at fourth in scoring on the team.

"Jake has established himself as one of our key players in his first USHL season," Dubuque general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said in a statement. "He's a competitive two-way player with both skill and play-making ability."

When it came time to start the recruiting process and find a place to play Division I hockey, he made sure to take his time with his decision to find the right fit.

"I wasn't in any rush, I was kind of just exploring all the options on the table," said Sondreal. "BC actually reached out to me later on in the season. I just went into things knowing that, one, I wanted to be competing for a national championship every year, two, I wanted to go into a locker room where the guys all want to push each other to get to the next level, and three, I wanted a good academic school because at some point hockey will end and you'll have to get a good job."

Along with his three criteria for NCAA programs, Sondreal also enjoyed his official visit to the school located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, which is just west of Boston. And for the Minnesotan, the coaching staff even seemed like a perfect fit since he already knew head coach Greg Brown a little, since he was the head coach at Dubuque the season prior in 2021-22.

"I instantly had a good connection with him," said the 5-foot-11 forward. "He's one of the most knowledgeable coaches I feel like I've ever played for, and I was only practicing with him for a week [in 2021-22 when he skated as an affiliate with Dubuque]."

Sondreal made his commitment to Boston College on March 27. He will bring his strong hockey sense, skating ability and compete level to the Eagles for the 2024-25 season as he plans to use one more year of USHL eligibility and continue to play with Dubuque and refine his game even further.