Highly-touted prospect from New Jersey chooses Northeastern

LONG VALLEY, New Jersey — "Northeastern was always No. 1," said forward Ben Willmott after he committed to the Huskies on August 1, which was the very first day that he could announce a verbal commitment to a Division I hockey program.

The 16-year-old from New Jersey was pursued by a few other college hockey teams but he took an unofficial visit to Northeastern on January 2 - which just so happened to be the very first school he would visit during the recruiting process - and ever since that day he knew that the Huskies were the No. 1 team on his radar.

"The first time I saw it, I was just blown away by how impressive it was. It's such a great campus and there's great people there as well," he said. "Coach Keefe, Coach Levine, and Coach Guerriero are all so genuine and they're honest people that really care about their players."

Wilmott is listed as 6-foot tall and 170-pounds. He just finished up a big season with the North Jersey Avalanche 16U AAA team where he posted over a point-per-game. Although he didn't feel rushed to commit on the very first day on Aug. 1, he knew that Northeastern was his No. 1 school and it just felt like the right decision.

"It just felt like the right time, I talked about it with my family and my advisor and we put a lot of thought into it," he said. "It just felt like the right thing to do, committing to such a great school and it's such an honor for me. I'm super fortunate that they showed interest in me."

ADVERTISEMENT

During his phone call interview with The Rink Live, Wilmott also gave extensive thanks to his previous coaches and teammates throughout the years with the North Jersey Avalanche, the New Jersey Colonials, and West Morris Central High. He said that he wouldn't be where he is today without the all of the amazing people surrounding him.

Forward Ben Wilmott has committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey for @GoNUmhockey



Congrats, Ben! #FeelSteel pic.twitter.com/9LD7bHMdNr — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) August 2, 2023

His Hockey Beginnings

Wilmott actually doesn't come from a hockey family, in fact, his father, Andrew Wilmott, was a professional basketball player that competed overseas for a few years. Both of Ben's parents are from Canada, but Ben was born in Seattle before his family moved to New Jersey when he was about three years old.

"When I was young, like one or two years old, my parents said that I turned everything into a hockey stick, so they put me into skating lessons and then I started playing rec hockey in New Jersey," he said.

He first competed in AAA hockey with the New Jersey Colonials before switching over to the North Jersey Avalanche, which is who he has been most recently skating with. In 2022-23, Wilmott posted 36 goals and 52 assists over 65 games, which was second most on the team in points during 16U AAA contests. He has also competed a little bit with West Morris Central High School.

🚨🚨The freshman does it again! Ben Wilmott nets his second of the game with 3:06 to go to give West Morris a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/h5RMdpq4hR — Brian Bobal (@BrianBobal) February 14, 2022

The Next Step

Committing to college is just the first of many exciting things to come for Wilmott, who is listed as a 3.5-star recruit on Puck Preps. He was drafted by the Chicago Steel of the USHL this summer in round six of the Phase II draft. The 6-foot forward will be attending the Steel's training camp this August and has hopes of playing with them this upcoming season in 2023-24. If things don't work out in Chicago, Wilmott will likely play in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League) or will do a season of 18U hockey with the Avalanche.

The New Jersey skater says his game has evolved and developed a lot over the past few years. As he's gotten older and grown into a bigger frame he has started to become more of a power forward that relies on playmaking and a high hockey IQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilmott likely has a few seasons of junior hockey ahead of him before he gets to campus at Northeastern, and he hopes to work on things like his physical strength and acceleration before he makes the jump up to the college level. Since he'll turn 17 later this month, it can be assumed that Wilmott will join the Huskies likely in the fall of 2025 or 2026.

The forward will be in a familiar city eventually at Northeastern as he has already visited Boston multiple times for various hockey tournaments over the years. He also knows a few of his future Huskies teammates in Griffin Erdman, Ben Miller, and Ben Yurchuk. When Wilmott does get to college, he is thinking about majoring in something related to business or finance.

Wilmott will be first eligible for the NHL Entry Draft in 2024.