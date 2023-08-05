Haeden Ellis follows his heart, commits to Northeastern

BUFFALO — August 1 is arguably the busiest day in the world of men's college hockey recruiting.

It's the very first day that rising juniors in high school can receive offers from Division I programs, take official visits and announce verbal commitments. Some of the top skaters in North America make their decision right away on the very first day, or shortly after.

There were approximately 24 skaters that announced verbal commitments on Tuesday, including 16-year-old Haeden Ellis of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

"The last six months have been a journey and it's definitely very exciting and a little stressful maybe at times, but it's awesome to be able to talk to different schools, weigh your options, and see which will be the best fit," said the young forward. Ellis said the top three schools that he had to choose between were Penn State, Michigan State, and Northeastern.

On the afternoon of August 1, Ellis made his decision and announced his verbal commitment to play at Northeastern.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I just went with my heart and that's where it led me," said the forward. He had a fondness for the school ever since he took an unofficial visit to campus in February.

Congratulations to 2007 forward Haeden Ellis on his commitment to play D1 hockey and continue his education at @GoNUmhockey ! pic.twitter.com/MqqbXpAMaE — Buffalo Jr. Sabres (@BuffaloJrSabres) August 1, 2023

"The coaching staff, I loved them, and obviously the campus is pretty cool there and they have a great hockey program too," he added. "I think their style of play fits mine and that was a big part of it, and just wanting to live out the NHL dream for myself. I think that it's a really good spot to help get myself there."

The 16-year-old is a 5-foot-9 center that skated with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15U AAA team this past season in 2022-23. He says that his strengths are mainly his smarts and high hockey IQ out on the ice, while also being a fast skater that plays with pace. He takes pride in his strength on the faceoff dot, too.

Ellis is pretty familiar with the Boston area already, having visited the city multiple times. He has watched the legendary Beanpot before and is excited about being able to compete in the excitement and atmosphere of that tournament in the future. He already knows future Huskies teammate Cam Caron (Dracut, Mass.) from a previous USA Hockey Player Development Camp, and he also knows current Northeastern forward Hunter MacDonald, a former member of the Jr. Sabres.

The 16-year-old forward has lived most of his life Buffalo, but was actually born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Haeden's father is Matt Ellis, a longtime NHL forward that competed mainly for the Detroit Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins, before a short stint in Los Angles, and eventually multiple years in Buffalo with the Sabres and their affiliate teams. He now serves as the Assistant Coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

"Growing up in a NHL locker room was very special, and still to this day is something that I don't take for granted," said Haeden, who said he was inspired to take up the sport of hockey from a young age. Haeden is the oldest child in his family and has two younger siblings, a sister and a brother.

Minnesota Boys Hill-Murray forward Ben Miller commits to Northeastern The 6-foot-1 forward from Woodbury put up 16 points in 29 games for the Pioneers last season as a sophomore and helped lead the team to a third-place finish in Class AA.

Since Haeden is only 16-years-old, he still has a few years before he'll hit the ice for Northeastern. He is currently going to play in the OJHL (Ontario Junior Hockey League) in 2023-24 for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. It'll be a challenge since he'll be the youngest player on the roster, but he's looking forward to the opportunity to play at the next level.

Ellis is a Phase I first-round pick (7th overall) of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL. He was also drafted into the OHL (Ontario Hockey League) this past year by Kitchener in the eighth round, but he says that the plan the past few years has been to take the NCAA route instead of Canadian major-junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5-foot-9 forward has a few years of junior hockey ahead of him, but you can likely expect him to get to campus in the fall of 2025 or 2026. He isn't exactly sure what he'll major in yet at college, but is leaning towards something within the realm of business.