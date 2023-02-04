Finally a point – Providence has ended losing streak after 0-0 vs. Massachusetts
On Friday, even if it wasn't a win, at least Providence ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over Massachusetts. The final score was 0-0.
On Friday, even if it wasn't a win, at least Providence ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over Massachusetts. The final score was 0-0.
Next games:
The Minutemen plays against Vermont on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Friars will face Vermont on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST.