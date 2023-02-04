Men's College | Hockey East - Men's

Finally a point – Providence has ended losing streak after 0-0 vs. Massachusetts

On Friday, even if it wasn't a win, at least Providence ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over Massachusetts. The final score was 0-0.

img_500242666_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 08:40 PM
Next games:

The Minutemen plays against Vermont on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Friars will face Vermont on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST.