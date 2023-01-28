Dillan Bentley was the hero as Massachusetts-Lowell beats Massachusetts

Massachusetts-Lowell won at home against Massachusetts. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the second period. The third period remained goalless. Dillan Bentley scored the goal and delivered the win for Umass Lowell.

Next games:

Next up, the River Hawks faces BC at 6 p.m. CST, while the Minutemen faces Providence on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Friday.