Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Demelis strikes twice as Northeastern Huskies beat Massachusetts-Lowell

The Northeastern Huskies defeated visiting Massachusetts-Lowell 7-3 on Saturday.

March 04, 2023 10:19 PM

The Northeastern Huskies defeated visiting Massachusetts-Lowell 7-3 on Saturday.

The River Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Owen Cole . Matt Crasa and Owen Fowler assisted.

The Huskies tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Matt Demelis halfway through the first, assisted by Sam Colangelo and Hunter McDonald .

The Huskies took the lead late in the first when Liam Walsh scored, assisted by Matt Choupani and Vinny Borgesi .

The Huskies' Jakov Novak increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Justin Hryckowian and Hunter McDonald.

The Huskies scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Huskies increased the lead to 6-2 within the first minute when Aidan McDonough found the back of the net, assisted by Justin Hryckowian and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine .

Alex Mella increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Liam Walsh and Matt Choupani.

Brian Chambers narrowed the gap to 7-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Scout Truman and Jon McDonald .

