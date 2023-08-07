Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Defenseman Everett Baldwin commits to hometown Providence College

Baldwin, a 5-foot-11 right-shot defenseman, committed to Providence College on Aug. 1 after a big season with St. George's School and the Boston Jr. Eagles.

A hockey player watches the play in front of him. His stick is parallel to the ice and he is wearing a black jersey that says USA on the front.
Everett Baldwin competes in a game at the USA Select-16's Player Development Camp.
Contributed photo.
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 2:35 PM

RUMFORD, R.I. — An offer to play NCAA Division I hockey for his hometown Providence College is something that Rhode Island native Everett Baldwin couldn't turn down.

"Providence had been on my mind for a while, since January," said the 16-year-old. "Being a Rhode Island kid, I think it'll be special to play for Providence and represent yourself in front of your home state and get to play in front of your friends and family."

The right-shot defenseman is from the Providence suburb of Rumford and grew up going to Friars games and skating on their rink as a kid for various local youth hockey teams. He knew that if his hometown team showed interested in him during the recruiting process, they would easily be his top choice over some of the other Hockey East and ECAC schools that recruited him.

When Aug. 1 came, which is the first day that Baldwin could announce a verbal commitment to a Division I hockey program, he announced his commitment to the Friars on social media.

"I'm proud to announce my commitment to play Division I college hockey at Providence College. Thank you to my friends, family, teammates and coaches who have helped me along the way!" he posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning. Providence received three commitments on Aug. 1, including Baldwin, Kolin Sisson (Mount St. Charles), and Ryan White (Pittsburgh Penguins Elite).

Baldwin is coming off a solid season with St. George's School and the 15U AAA Boston Jr. Eagles in 2022-23. He had a good showing at the USA Select-16's Player Development Camp this summer and is currently rated as a 3-star prospect on Puck Preps.

"I'm a two-way defenseman who can play shut-down 'D' and lockdown 'D', I like to have a good first pass, lead breakouts, and get in the rush," he said about his style of play. "I think I'm an offensive defenseman. My strength is my skating, I think it's easier for me to just take one, two, three quick strides and escape the zone."

The Rhode Island native is the oldest child in his family and has two younger sisters. He is currently planning on returning for his junior year at St. George's School this season and will also skate with the Boston Little Bruins U18 squad in 2023-24.

Baldwin was drafted by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the fourth round of the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft. He will likely spend a season or two there before he eventually goes to Providence in a couple of years.

He's already familiar with a few of the other Friars commits, including Kolin Sisson who is also from Rhode Island. Although his college career is still a few years away, Baldwin is thinking of possibly majoring in something related to business when he gets to campus.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
