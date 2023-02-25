Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Connecticut wins at home against New Hampshire

Connecticut won when it visited New Hampshire on Saturday. The final score was 6-1.

img_500258624_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:44 PM

The Huskies' Ryan Tverberg increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Nick Capone and Chase Bradley .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Tristan Fraser , assisted by Jake Veilleux and Tabor Heaslip .

The Wildcats narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period when Liam Devlin scored, assisted by Chase Stevenson and Colton Huard .

Jake Flynn increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Jake Percival and Tom Messineo.

Samu Salminen increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Jake Black and Jake Percival.

Jake Veilleux increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jake Flynn and Tom Messineo.

Coming up:

The Huskies travels to BC on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Vermont on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.

