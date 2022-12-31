Connecticut wins 5-3 at home against Long Island

Connecticut won at home on Saturday, handing Long Island a defeat 5-3.

The hosting Huskies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from John Spetz . Andrew Lucas assisted.

The Huskies' Samu Salminen increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Jake Percival and Ryan Tverberg .

The Sharks' Isaiah Fox narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Josh Zary .

Chase Bradley scored early into the second period, assisted by John Spetz.

Anthony Vincent narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Cade Mason .

Matthew Wood increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Andrew Lucas and Hudson Schandor .

Austin Rook narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Riley Wallack and Chris Pappas .

Justin Pearson increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later.

Next up:

The Huskies plays Northeastern away on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face Princeton at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.