Connecticut wins 5-3 at home against Long Island
Connecticut won at home on Saturday, handing Long Island a defeat 5-3.
The hosting Huskies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from John Spetz . Andrew Lucas assisted.
The Huskies' Samu Salminen increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Jake Percival and Ryan Tverberg .
The Sharks' Isaiah Fox narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Josh Zary .
Chase Bradley scored early into the second period, assisted by John Spetz.
Anthony Vincent narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Cade Mason .
Matthew Wood increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Andrew Lucas and Hudson Schandor .
Austin Rook narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Riley Wallack and Chris Pappas .
Justin Pearson increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later.
Next up:
The Huskies plays Northeastern away on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face Princeton at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.