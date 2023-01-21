Connecticut grabs extra point vs. Massachusetts in overtime

Massachusetts and visiting Connecticut tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. UConn beat Umass in overtime 4-3.

UConn's Chase Bradley scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Huskies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hudson Schandor . Justin Pearson and Matthew Wood assisted.

The Minutemen tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Scott Morrow scored, assisted by Jerry Harding and Matt Koopman .

Jake Percival scored late into the second period, assisted by Ty Amonte and Samu Salminen .

Lucas Mercuri tied the game 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Noah Ellis and Kennedy O'connor .

Scott Morrow took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Ufko and Kenny Connors .

Hudson Schandor tied it up 3-3 six minutes later, assisted by Samu Salminen and Andrew Lucas . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:47 before Chase Bradley scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. CST.