Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Connecticut grabs extra point vs. Alaska-Anchorage players in overtime

Connecticut and the visiting Alaska-Anchorage players tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. UConn beat Alaska-Anchorage in overtime 4-3.

img_500257668_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 09:39 PM

UConn's Hudson Schandor scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hudson Schandor. Justin Pearson and Matthew Wood assisted.

Tristan Fraser scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Harrison Rees and Tabor Heaslip .

Alaska-Anchorage players' Matt Allen tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Jarred White and Dylan Finlay assisted.

Nick Capone increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ryan Tverberg and John Spetz .

Matt Allen narrowed the gap to 3-2 only seconds later, assisted by Conor Cole .

Alex Gomez tied it up 3-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson and William Gilson. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Hudson Schandor scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ryan Tverberg and Andrew Lucas .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Huskies hosting the Wildcats at 2:05 p.m. CST and the Alaska-Anchorage players visiting the Sharks at 1 p.m. CST.

