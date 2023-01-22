Connecticut digs deep in the third to win against Massachusetts

Connecticut and visiting Massachusetts were tied going into the third, but UConn pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

Nick Capone scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Tverberg .

The Huskies took the lead early into the third period when Justin Pearson found the back of the net, assisted by Hudson Schandor and Matthew Wood .

Ryan Tverberg increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Chase Bradley and Jake Flynn .

Next games:

On Friday the Huskies will play on the road against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST, while the Minutemen will face the River Hawks road at 6 p.m. CST.