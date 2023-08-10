Committing to play Division I college hockey is a dream come true for Cam Caron

DRACUT, Mass. — It's been an exciting summer for the Caron family.

First, 18-year-old Alexsa announced her commitment to play Division I hockey at Stonehill College in mid-July. Now, the youngest child in the family, 16-year-old Cameron, just announced his verbal commitment to play Division I hockey at Northeastern. With a father that played Division III at Fitchburg State in Massachusetts, it only seems fitting that both children in the family would wind up in the sport too.

"I'm proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Northeastern University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me along the way," Cam posted on his Instagram page on Aug. 1, which was the very first day that he could announce a verbal commitment to a collegiate hockey team.

Caron is a 6-foot-3, 194-pound forward from Dracut, Massachusetts, which is a town located just north of Lowell. As someone that grew up watching UMass-Lowell games with his family, the Massachusetts native always knew that he eventually wanted to play college hockey when he got older. The recruiting process was a bit different for Caron compared to many others though, as he was originally going to be in the graduating class of 2026, but accelerated his education in mid-May and reclassified as someone in the class of 2025. This meant that the he wasn't allowed to start talking to Division I programs until late spring/early summer compared to other skaters that started their recruiting talks on Jan. 1.

Congrats to 07 Whaler forward Cam Caron on commitment to @GoNUmhockey @NUHockeyBlog pic.twitter.com/q4I2YJGo91 — Cape Cod Whalers (@capecodwhalers) August 2, 2023

Caron played his freshman season for Dracut/Tyngsboro High School in 2021-22 but then did a repeat freshman season in 2022-23 when he enrolled at The New Hampton School, a college preparatory boarding school in New Hampshire. He essentially went from being one of the oldest kids in his grade to one of the youngest, since his birthday is in June of 2007. He was able to accelerate his education and essentially leap his sophomore year since he had enough credits combined from both his time at Dracut/Tyngsboro and his year at New Hampton to be considered as someone in the class of 2025 from now on.

So although Caron didn't have much time to talk to schools before the Aug. 1 window opened, he still knew that Northeastern would be the best fit for him when that Tuesday morning hit.

"Coach Levine called me at about 9:15 in the morning and I was just laying in bed when I got the call. It was just like, holy crap, it's actually happening right now," he joked in a phone call interview with The Rink Live. "I dreamed of this my whole life and I'm finally going to commit to a school. Thinking back, I know little Cam would be proud of where I am right now."

Caron had another school that was pursuing him heavily and reached out on Aug. 1, and he took some unofficial visits to a few other programs as well, but the Huskies stood above the rest.

"Being a Beanpot school, I grew up watching that and it was always one of those things that I imagined myself playing in one day," he said about Northeastern. "The campus was just perfect, it's kind of in the city but it's also kind of hidden in a way, you're not really in the city ... just the little things, you know? I loved the coaching staff too, they were awesome, and I knew that they were the right fit for me."

The Massachusetts forward describes himself as a big-bodied, 200-foot center that likes to shoot the puck and isn't afraid to get down and block shots. He was on the first power-play unit this season at New Hampton and generated a lot of offensive chances.

"I told my parents right when we got in the car [after taking a visit to Northeastern] that 'hey, that's where I want to play college hockey," he added, saying that it was a bit of a surreal moment when he finally committed on Aug. 1.

As for this upcoming year, Caron is planning on being back with the New Hampton School for his junior season. He netted 47 points in 34 contests for the prep school in '22-23 and will have a big role again in '23-24. He has also skated with the Cape Cod Whalers and the South Shore Kings programs in the past.

The 6-foot-3 skater was drafted in the fourth round, 51st overall, in the USHL Phase I draft by the Muskegon Lumberjacks this summer. He is hoping to jump into a few games with the junior hockey team once his high school season ends in the spring.

It'll be a few years before Caron hits the ice for Northeastern, likely in the fall of 2026. When he's not playing hockey, you can usually find Cam out on the golf course.