Canisius couldn't stop star-studded Maine Black Bears from winning

Maine Black Bears and Canisius met on Saturday. Maine came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Black Bears took the lead when Cole Hanson scored assisted by Thomas Freel and Luke Antonacci .

Jakub Sirota increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Nolan Renwick .

The Black Bears made it 3-0 when Lynden Breen netted one, assisted by Ben Poisson with a minute left in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Golden Griffins plays against Army on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Black Bears will face Colgate on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.