Brar scores twice in Merrimack's win over Vermont Catamounts

Merrimack won against hosting Vermont Catamounts 4-2 on Friday.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mick Messner . Ryan Leibold and Liam Dennison assisted.

The Catamounts tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Isak Walther halfway through the first, assisted by Joel Maatta and Andrei Buyalsky .

The Catamounts' Will Zapernick took the lead late into the first.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Warriors.

The Catamounts were whistled for five penalties, while the Warriors received seven penalties.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.