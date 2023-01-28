Brar scores twice in Merrimack's win over Vermont Catamounts
Merrimack won against hosting Vermont Catamounts 4-2 on Friday.
The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mick Messner . Ryan Leibold and Liam Dennison assisted.
The Catamounts tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Isak Walther halfway through the first, assisted by Joel Maatta and Andrei Buyalsky .
The Catamounts' Will Zapernick took the lead late into the first.
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Warriors.
The Catamounts were whistled for five penalties, while the Warriors received seven penalties.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.