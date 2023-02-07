Boston University's winning run ended after game against Northeastern Huskies

Boston University's run of seven straight wins ended on the road against the Northeastern Huskies. Monday's game finished 3-1.

The hosting Huskies took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough . Vinny Borgesi and Jack Williams assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jakov Novak beat the goalie, assisted by Jeremie Bucheler and Jack Hughes .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.51 remaining of the third period after a goal from Matt Brown , assisted by Domenick Fensore and Lane Hutson .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-1 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter McDonald .

Next up:

The Huskies will travel to Providence on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Merrimack on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.