Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Boston University wins at home against Vermont Catamounts

Boston University won when it visited Vermont Catamounts on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 06:07 PM

Boston University won when it visited Vermont Catamounts on Saturday. The final score was 7-3.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Terriers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Terriers.

The Catamounts narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Massimo Lombardi netted one, assisted by Eric Gotz and Andrei Buyalsky .

The Terriers increased the lead to 5-2 within the first minute of the third period when Nick Zabaneh found the back of the net again, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Case McCarthy .

William Lemay narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ralfs Bergmanis and Porter Schachle .

Wilmer Skoog increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Case McCarthy and Jay O'Brien .

Quinn Hutson increased the lead to 7-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Devin Kaplan and Ryan Greene .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
