Boston University wins at home against Maine Black Bears

Boston University won the home game against Maine Black Bears 5-1 on Friday.

The hosting Terriers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Luke Tuch scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ryan Greene and Jeremy Wilmer .

The Terriers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Matt Brown struck, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Ty Gallagher .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Terriers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Devin Kaplan increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lane Hutson and Matt Brown.

The Terriers has now won six straight home games.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.