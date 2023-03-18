Boston University win over Providence in overtime

Boston University have advanced to the next round of playoffs after a 2-1 victory over Providence in the knock-out game.

BU's Quinn Hutson scored the game-winning goal.

The Friars first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Bennett Schimek , assisted by Liam Valente and Uula Ruikka .

Dylan Peterson tied it up 1-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ryan Greene and Lane Hutson . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 10:52 before Quinn Hutson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Luke Tuch and Ryan Greene.