Boston University scores twice in the third to beat New Hampshire

Boston University defeated New Hampshire 6-3. The game was tied after two periods, but BU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Devin Kaplan . Jay O'Brien and Luke Tuch assisted.

The Terriers' Sam Stevens increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Jamie Armstrong .

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Domenick Fensore took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Gallagher and Devin Kaplan.

Ethan Phillips increased the lead to 5-3 just one minute later, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Lane Hutson .

The Terriers increased the lead to 6-3 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Domenick Fensore, assisted by Lane Hutson.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in BU.