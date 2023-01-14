Boston University scores twice in the third to beat Cornell Big Red

Boston University defeated Cornell Big Red 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but BU pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

BU's Lane Hutson scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Red took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ben Berard . Gabriel Seger and Sam Malinski assisted.

Case McCarthy scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Zabaneh and Lane Hutson.

The Big Red made it 2-1 with a goal from Gabriel Seger.

The Terriers tied the score 2-2 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Jeremy Wilmer , assisted by Ryan Greene and Quinn Hutson .

Sam Malinski took the lead in the third period, assisted by Travis Mitchell and Gabriel Seger.

Domenick Fensore tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Matt Brown and Jay O'Brien .

The Terriers took the lead with three seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Lane Hutson, assisted by Jay O'Brien and Matt Brown.

The Terriers has now racked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

On Friday, the Terriers faces Maine at 6 p.m. CST and the Big Red takes on Quinnipiac at home at 6 p.m. CST.