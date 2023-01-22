Boston University keeps on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for Boston University as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Maine Black Bears, making it four in a row. It won 9-6 over Maine.
The first period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Terriers.
The Terriers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-5 going in to the second break.
The Terriers increased the lead to 7-5 early in the third period when Quinn Hutson found the back of the net, assisted by Lane Hutson .
Jeremy Wilmer increased the lead to 8-5 three minutes later, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Case McCarthy .
Luke Tuch increased the lead to 9-5 three minutes later, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Ryan Greene .
Nolan Renwick narrowed the gap to 9-6 eight minutes later, assisted by Jakub Sirota .
Next up:
On Friday, the Terriers faces BC at 6 p.m. CST and the Black Bears takes on Providence at home at 6 p.m. CST.