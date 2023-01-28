Boston University keeps on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Boston University as it claimed another victory on Friday against Boston College, making it five in a row. It won 6-3 over BC.

The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Trevor Kuntar . Andre Gasseau and Cutter Gauthier assisted.

The Terriers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Jay O'Brien scored, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Ty Gallagher .

The Terriers made it 2-1 early when Jeremy Wilmer netted one, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Ryan Greene .

Dylan Peterson then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Lane Hutson and Jay O'Brien assisted.

The Terriers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Ty Gallagher beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Tuch and Jay O'Brien.

Ty Gallagher increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch.

Luke Tuch increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Ty Gallagher.

Mike Posma narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson and Marshall Warren .

The Eagles narrowed the gap again late into the third when Cutter Gauthier found the back of the net, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Nikita Nesterenko .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.