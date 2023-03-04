Boston University defeats Providence – continuing winning streak

The result was 6-4 when Boston University and Providence met on Friday. But this time, BU secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, BU is now in top form.

The Terriers scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Terriers.

The Friars narrowed the gap to 5-4 early into the third period when Chase Yoder found the back of the net.

The Terriers increased the lead to 6-4 early in the third when Matt Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Case McCarthy . With that, Brown completed Boston University's comeback.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.