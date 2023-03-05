Sponsored By
Men's College Hockey East - Men's

Boston University clear league winner after victory

The 6-4 win at home against Providence was just what was needed. With the three points, Boston University clinched the title.

March 04, 2023 10:45 PM

The Terriers scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Terriers.

The Friars narrowed the gap to 5-4 early into the third period when Chase Yoder found the back of the net.

The Terriers increased the lead to 6-4 early in the third when Matt Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Case McCarthy . With that, Brown completed Boston University's comeback.

The result means the Terriers has secured the title.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
