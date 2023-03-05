Boston University clear league winner after victory

The 6-4 win at home against Providence was just what was needed. With the three points, Boston University clinched the title.

The Terriers scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Terriers.

The Friars narrowed the gap to 5-4 early into the third period when Chase Yoder found the back of the net.

The Terriers increased the lead to 6-4 early in the third when Matt Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Case McCarthy . With that, Brown completed Boston University's comeback.

The result means the Terriers has secured the title.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.