Boston University beats New Hampshire and continues winning run

The game between Boston University and New Hampshire on Saturday finished 3-0. The result means BU has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Terriers took the lead when Domenick Fensore scored assisted by Jay O'Brien and Wilmer Skoog .

Jay O'Brien increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Domenick Fensore and Matt Brown .

The Terriers made it 3-0 when Quinn Hutson scored, assisted by Ethan Phillips and Case McCarthy late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the Terriers hosting BC at 6 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats hosting ASU.