Boston University beats Merrimack in overtime

Boston University hosted Merrimack in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and BU prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

BU's Lane Hutson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Christian Felton . Ben Brar assisted.

The Terriers' Lane Hutson tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Domenick Fensore and Devin Kaplan .

Mac Welsher scored late into the second period, assisted by Tristan Crozier .

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin Kaplan tied it up 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jamie Armstrong and Ryan Greene . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:57 before Lane Hutson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Matt Brown and Sam Stevens .