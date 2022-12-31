Boston University beats in overtime Harvard

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Boston University come away with the close win over Harvard at home on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

BU's Domenick Fensore scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Terriers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Quinn Hutson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Devin Kaplan and Ryan Greene .

Matthew Coronato tied the game 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Alex Laferriere and Sean Farrell . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:28 before Domenick Fensore scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Matt Brown .

Next up:

The Terriers plays Umass away on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Northeastern at home on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.