Boston University beats Connecticut in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as Boston University won 3-2 on the road against Connecticut on Sunday.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ty Amonte . Chase Bradley assisted.

Nick Zabaneh scored early into the second period, assisted by Ty Gallagher and Domenick Fensore .

Seven minutes into the period, Lane Hutson scored a goal, assisted by Jamie Armstrong and Devin Kaplan , making the score 2-1.

Late, the Terriers made it 3-1 with a goal from Wilmer Skoog .

Matthew Wood narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Andrew Lucas and Ryan Tverberg .

Coming up:

The Huskies travels to Long Island on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Harvard at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.