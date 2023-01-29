Boston University beats Boston College and continues winning run

The game between Boston College and Boston University on Saturday finished 3-1. The result means BU has six straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Terriers took the lead when Wilmer Skoog scored assisted by Devin Kaplan and Matt Brown .

The Terriers made it 2-0 with a goal from Case McCarthy .

Late, Andre Gasseau scored a goal, assisted by Nikita Nesterenko and Eamon Powell , making the score 2-1.

Jeremy Wilmer increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Lane Hutson .

Next up:

The Eagles travels to Northeastern on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers visits Providence to play the Friars on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.