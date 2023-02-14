Boston College wins at home against Boston University

Boston College won the home game against Boston University 4-2 on Monday.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Nikita Nesterenko scoring in the first minute, assisted by Oskar Jellvik and Colby Ambrosio .

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Eamon Powell scored, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Greene in the middle of the first, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Domenick Fensore .

Jay O'Brien tied it up 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Domenick Fensore.

Andre Gasseau took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Lukas Gustafsson .

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-2 with four seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Trevor Kuntar , assisted by Eamon Powell.

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Eagles will face Umass at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Terriers hosts Merrimack at 6 p.m. CST.