Boston College wins 7-3 at home against Massachusetts

Boston College won at home on Friday, handing Massachusetts a defeat 7-3.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Eagles scored one goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Minutemen narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Kenny Connors found the back of the net, assisted by Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko .

Nikita Nesterenko increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Aidan Hreschuk .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.