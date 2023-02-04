Boston College ends four-loss run

The game between Massachusetts-Lowell and Boston College finished 2-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for BC after four straight defeats.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Scout Truman . Matt Crasa and Isac Jonsson assisted.

Trevor Kuntar scored early into the second period, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Cutter Gauthier .

Seamus Powell then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Eamon Powell and Andre Gasseau assisted.

The River Hawks tied the score 2-2 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Filip Fornåå Svensson, assisted by Ben Meehan and Carl Berglund .

Next games:

The River Hawks hosts New Hampshire on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Eagles hosts Harvard to play the Crimson on Monday at 4 p.m. CST.