Boston College digs deep in the third to win against Massachusetts

Massachusetts and visiting Boston College were tied going into the third, but BC pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The Minutemen took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Michael Cameron . Kenny Connors and Scott Morrow assisted.

Trevor Kuntar scored with a minute left in the second period, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau .

Trevor Kuntar took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Andre Gasseau.

Connor Joyce increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Marshall Warren and Mike Posma .

Next up, the Minutemen faces Northeastern at 6 p.m. CST. The Eagles takes on Maine on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.