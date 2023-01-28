Boston College couldn't stop star-studded Boston University from winning

Boston University and Boston College met on Friday. BU came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-3.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Trevor Kuntar . Andre Gasseau and Cutter Gauthier assisted.

The Terriers tied the score 1-1, after only zero seconds into the second period when Jay O'Brien found the back of the net, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Ty Gallagher .

The Terriers made it 2-1 early when Jeremy Wilmer scored, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Ryan Greene .

Dylan Peterson then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Lane Hutson and Jay O'Brien assisted.

The Terriers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Ty Gallagher beat the goalie, assisted by Luke Tuch and Jay O'Brien.

Ty Gallagher increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch.

Luke Tuch increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Dylan Peterson and Ty Gallagher.

Mike Posma narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson and Marshall Warren .

The Eagles' Cutter Gauthier narrowed the gap again, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Nikita Nesterenko at 16:48 into the third period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in BC.