Boston College couldn't stop Boston University's winning run

Boston College and Boston University met on Saturday. BU came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Terriers took the lead when Wilmer Skoog scored the first goal assisted by Devin Kaplan and Matt Brown .

Case McCarthy then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Lane Hutson and Dylan Peterson assisted.

The Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Andre Gasseau .

Jeremy Wilmer increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Quinn Hutson and Lane Hutson.

Next games:

The Eagles travels to Northeastern on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Providence on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.