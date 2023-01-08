Boston College beats Massachusetts – Burke scores 2

Boston College beat hosting Massachusetts 4-2 on Saturday.

The Eagles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cutter Gauthier scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Cade Alami .

The Minutemen tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first period when Michael Cameron scored, assisted by Cole O'Hara and Ryan Lautenbach .

The Eagles took the lead with a goal from Cam Burke halfway through the first, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson and Andre Gasseau .

Cam Burke scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Oskar Jellvik .

The Minutemen narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Ryan Ufko beat the goalie, assisted by Scott Morrow and Kenny Connors .

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Eamon Powell , assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Aidan Hreschuk .

Coming up:

The Eagles plays against Sacred Heart on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Minutemen will face BU on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST.