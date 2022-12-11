Boston College beats Boston University – Gauthier scores 2

Boston College won against visiting Boston University 9-6 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Lukas Gustafsson . Oskar Jellvik and Marshall Warren assisted.

The Eagles' Charlie Leddy increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Cutter Gauthier and Matt Argentina .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Matt Brown scored, assisted by Wilmer Skoog and Domenick Fensore .

The Terriers tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Quinn Hutson late in the first, assisted by Jay O'Brien and Ethan Phillips .

The second period ended with a 7-5 lead for the Eagles.

Nikita Nesterenko increased the lead to 8-5 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Eamon Powell and Trevor Kuntar .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 8-6 with 01.30 remaining of the third after a goal from Wilmer Skoog, assisted by Jeremy Wilmer and Matt Brown.

The Eagles increased the lead to 9-6 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Christian O'Neill , assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Cam Burke .

Next up:

The Eagles will travel to Arizona State on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face UConn on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.