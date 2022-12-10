Arizona State wins 4-1 on the road against New Hampshire

Arizona State won on the road on Friday, handing New Hampshire a defeat 4-1.

The visiting Sun Devils took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Matthew Kopperud . Robert Mastrosimone and Josh Doan assisted.

Jack Judson increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Christopher Grando and Demetrios Koumontzis .

Nick Cafarelli narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes later, assisted by Alex Gagne and Harrison Blaisdell .

Josh Doan increased the lead to 3-1 five minutes later.

The Sun Devils increased the lead to 4-1 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Lukas Sillinger .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.