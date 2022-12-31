Alaska-Anchorage players have ended their losing streak after 2-4 vs. Massachusetts-Lowell

The game between Massachusetts-Lowell and the visiting Alaska-Anchorage players finished 4-2. Alaska-Anchorage's victory puts an end to a eight-game losing streak.

The River Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Owen Fowler . Isac Jonsson and Ben Meehan assisted.

The Alaska-Anchorage players tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Dylan Finlay scored, assisted by Jarred White and Derek Hamelin .

The River Hawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Brian Chambers .

William Gilson tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson and Connor Marritt .

Brett Bamber took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Maximilion Helgeson and Ben Almquist .

The Alaska-Anchorage players increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.04 remaining of the third period after a goal from Maximilion Helgeson, assisted by Ben Almquist and Connor Marritt.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.