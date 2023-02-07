After seven straight wins, the winning run has ended for Boston University

The game between the home team Northeastern Huskies and visiting Boston University finished 3-1. The result means that BU's run of seven straight wins has come to an end on Monday.

The hosting Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Aidan McDonough . Vinny Borgesi and Jack Williams assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jakov Novak scored, assisted by Jeremie Bucheler and Jack Hughes .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.51 remaining of the third period after a goal from Matt Brown , assisted by Domenick Fensore and Lane Hutson .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-1 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter McDonald .

Next games:

The Huskies travel to Providence on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face BC on Monday at 3:30 p.m. CST.