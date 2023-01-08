After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Sacred Heart

The game between home team New Hampshire and visiting Sacred Heart finished 4-1. The result means that Sacred Heart's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Sunday.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Black . Nikolai Jenson assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Chase Stevenson scored, assisted by Ryan Black and Nikolai Jenson.

Austin Magera scored in the second period, assisted by Todd Goehring and Neil Shea .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1, after only seven seconds into the third period when Cy LeClerc netted one, assisted by Liam Devlin .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.58 remaining of the third period after a goal from Liam Devlin.

Next up:

The Wildcats travels to Umass on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. The Pioneers visits BC to play the Eagles on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.